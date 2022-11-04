Hawk stuck in NJ library evades avian experts for a week

She’s no bird brain.

A hawk stuck in a New Jersey library evaded avian experts for more than a week before she finally flew the coop late Thursday, according to a report.

Bird masters and staffers at Toms River Library set up decoy chirping audio, removed part of the building’s ceiling and even put a pigeon in a booby trapped vest in hopes of getting rid of the talon-flashing troublemaker, the Asbury Park Press reported.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years and this is the most complex case I’ve ever seen,” Bob Glass, a master falconer who was tasked with fixing the animal world flap, told the paper.

The 1-year-old Cooper’s hawk first ruffled feathers when she soared into the lit house on Oct. 24 and began hiding out in its ceiling rafters.

After several days of failing to catch the rogue raptor, staffers set up a cell phone playing a recording of a bird chirping to lure it out from the ceiling raptors in a conference room.

Glass and other wildlife experts also hatched a plan to employ a pigeon, which hawks prey on for food, dressed in a booby trapped outfit.

Glass dressed the smaller bird in a vest equipped with loops designed to snag the hawk as she swooped in for a potential kill, the outlet reported.

But ultimately it took removing ceiling tiles from the conference room and opening large casement windows to coax the critter from its hiding place Wednesday.

The next day, workers said the bird was gone — well, probably.

“It has been over a day now since anyone has heard any noise from the hawk, and we believe it has safely left the building,” library spokeswoman Sherri Taliercio said.