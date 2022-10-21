HawgBeat Marquee Matchup + schedule for every Razorback commit for the week of Friday, October 21

With Arkansas’ 15th-ranked 2023 recruiting class spanning 10 states, it can be hard to keep up with each of the Hogs’ ’23 commits – until now.
Introducing a new weekly series, HawgBeat has you covered with opponents, locations, start times and more for each and every prospect with a pledge to the Razorbacks.
As well as providing a schedule to help you get out and find that perfect Friday night game under the lights, we’ll be traveling to our HawgBeat Marquee Matchup of the week to provide full coverage. Whether it be live update tweets over @TraderRivals or the postgame highlights and interviews, you won’t have to miss a beat.
We’re back in the great state of Texas to get a closer look at Arkansas commit Christian Ford and a host of other Razorback offers as McKinney hosts Rock Hill.
The high-three-star Ford committed to the Hogs on his official visit in June and has held firm in the pledge, and even done his part in recruiting some of his Lion teammates. Rivals250-four-stars Xavier Filsaime and Bryan Jackson, as well as three-star offeree Makhi Frazier joined Ford on a trip to Fayettevill earlier this season when Arkansas squared off with Alabama on Oct. 1.
Though I’ll be highly focussed on this quartet of Arkansas-centric prospects, there’ll be no shortage of action coming from the quarterback position either. SMU commit Keldric Luster will go toe-to-toe with sophomore standout Kevin Sperry Jr., who has already picked up offers from Baylor, Florida State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among others.
I’m expecting this to be a fun one, and you’ll be able to find full coverage over on my Twitter, @TraderRivals, or a highlight/video interview over at the HawgBeat.com YouTube channel.