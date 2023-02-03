HawgBeat Hoops Mailbag w/ JCHoops: 2/3

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

Continuing our weekly series answering reader questions. As a reminder, all reader questions on The Trough, HawgBeat’s premium forum, are answered on the board. Not all questions from Twitter are answered. To ensure your questions are answered, subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

What’s your prediction to end the season with wins & losses? – HawgBeat user @Sir OinksAlot

@ SCAR: W @ UK: L (toss up) Miss State: W @ TAMU: W (toss up) UF: W UGA: W @ Bama: L @ Tenn: L (toss up) UK: W So 6-3 to finish out, which should put them at 21-10 (10-8). Obviously, best case scenario would be to win out, but I just don’t see that happening. A win Saturday would put the Razorbacks at 16-7 (5-5) and in a solid enough spot moving down the home stretch of the schedule. The three toss ups are crucial. Winning two of those toss ups would really push Arkansas up the seed line so long as they win the rest of the winnable games. Kentucky is a toss up in my mind mainly because it’s on the road and Kentucky has been playing better of late. The Wildcats have won five of their last six after a 10-6 (1-3) start. Most impressively, they handily beat Tennessee on the road. They’re trending in the right direction and playing well, but Arkansas will have a chance and also has a solid matchup. Sweeping an opponent is never easy in conference play. After beating the Aggies by double digits in Fayetteville, the Razorbacks will look to sweep them on the season. Texas A&M will obviously want revenge from the road loss from this past week, and will look forward to that attempt on their home court. I consider Tennessee a toss up because they have stretches where they go completely anemic on offense. Arkansas’ defense currently ranks 12th nationally on KenPom in terms of efficiency, which could really give the Volunteers some problems. Recently they lost at home to Florida by double digits and have a tough stretch of conference matchups before hosting the Razorbacks.

The team seems to be settling into a more regular rotation of roughly 7 players.

When/if Smith is able to return, do you see one guy specifically losing out on minutes more than the others, or more of a collective change for everyone? – Twitter user @BBakerHogs

I don’t really think one guy would lose a bunch of minutes because of how well the collective has been playing. One thing to look for would be running Nick Smith Jr. out there with Anthony Black, Ricky Council IV, Davonte Davis and a big. Another thing to look for would be Jordan Walsh and a big with three guards. Those would likely become two of the most common rotations at that point. As far as minute allocation goes, what does that look like? In the three full games Smith played, he averaged 30.7 minutes per game. The rotation has changed since then, obviously, but with as well as the backcourt has played, I think a few things will happen: (1) slightly fewer minutes for the guards to give them a breather, (2) slightly fewer minutes for the Twins with the team potentially going smaller at times, and (3) potentially fewer minutes for Walsh with a crowded backcourt and likely just one big at a time.

When do we extend Muss and give him a massive buyout? – HawgBeat user @THE UofA

I would imagine a raise and contract extension will be coming after this season. The last time Eric Musselman got a raise was after the first Elite Eight run in 2021. Currently, his base salary is $4.1 million, with the potential for certain bonuses and another $100,000 raise if the Razorbacks make the NCAA Tournament this year. His buyout fell from $7.5 million to $2 million after the end of the 2021-2022 season, and remains there through the conclusion of the 2024 season. Musselman’s current contract runs through the 2025-2026 season. It’ll be interesting to see what sort of raise Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek is willing to give Musselman, who has completely revitalized the Arkansas basketball program. The $4.1 million amount is already near the top of college basketball, but with jobs like Texas opening up and the continued results on the court and in recruiting, there is ample reason to see a fairly substantial raise. And I’d expect it to be soon after the conclusion of this season.