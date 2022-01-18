Hawai’i’ Two-Parter After AFC Divisional – The Hamden Journal

CBS will reshuffle its Sunday primetime slate this week as the network opts to air the first episode of NCIS: Hawai’i’s upcoming two-parter episode after coverage of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The series starring Vanecha Lachey will return for “Spies, Part 1”, which airs from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday on CBS. The first portion of the two-part episode is follows what happens when NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer, Joseph Chan. They learn the last person he met with was his colleague, Maggie Shaw (Julie White), Jane’s mentor and friend, who’s been kidnapped. Also, David Sola (Beulah Koale), a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives in Hawai’i, following a lead that connects Joseph’s death to a Chinese black op secret agent. The episode is directed by LeVar Burton.

The second part is set to air the following day on Monday, Jan. 24 during the series’ regular time period in the 10 p.m hour. While Jane investigates Maggie’s kidnapping, she’s shocked when she learns the truth and enlists her team and Whistler to prove her findings. Part two sees Beulah Koale return as David Sola, a New Zealand Intelligence Service case officer.

NCIS: Hawai'i is set in the Aloha State. It follows Jane Tennant (Lachey), the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, and her team as they balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island state itself.