Havens Advance, Euro Drops as Putin Steps Up War: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Treasuries, gold and the dollar led gains in haven assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin stepped up his war against Ukraine, rattling markets that were already bracing for a super-sized rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The euro fell and oil jumped as investors reacted to Putin’s vow to use all means necessary to defend the “territorial integrity of Russia.” European and US stocks futures fell, following Asian equities that were well in the red from the open.

Ten-year Treasury yields slumped four points to 3.52%. Similar dated German debt also dropped.

A dollar gauge traded near a record high amid the market jitters while bitcoin dropped below $19,000. The offshore yuan fell to the lowest against the greenback since mid 2020, even after the People’s Bank of China set the daily reference rate for the currency stronger-than-expected for a 20th day.

Fed officials are about to put numbers on the “pain” they’ve been warning of when the central bank publishes new economic projections Wednesday. They’re expected to hike by 75 basis points again, according to the vast majority of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Only two project a 100 basis points move.

“Volumes remain light and the mood cautious, with few looking to take on large positions before hearing what the Fed says and where policy makers see rates going by the end of the hiking cycle,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “This is what will drive the markets, not the rate hike tomorrow, but what the Fed plan to do next.”

Nouriel Roubini, who correctly predicted the 2008 financial crisis, sees a “long and ugly” recession occurring at the end of 2022 that could last all of 2023 and a sharp correction in the S&P 500. “Even in a plain vanilla recession, the S&P 500 can fall by 30%,” said the chairman of Roubini Macro Associates. In “a real hard landing,” which he expects, it could fall 40%.

Story continues

Still, some professional speculators are refusing to surrender to a punishing equity market prone to volatility — boosting bullish and bearish positions at the fastest rate in five years. As the S&P 500 plunged last week, hedge funds snapped up single stocks while betting against the broad market with products like exchange-traded funds, data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage show.

Christopher Smart, chief global strategist for Barings LLC, said equity markets faced further stress from weaker valuations while certain corners of the credit markets remained attractive. “Investment grade and high-yield are places my colleagues are finding a lot of opportunities,” he said on Bloomberg Television. “The fundamentals of the U.S. economy are very strong. They need to weaken a little bit to cool some of these inflation pressures, but you can find a lot of companies that have strong balance sheets.”

Key events this week:

Federal Reserve decision, followed by a news conference with Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday

Big-bank CEOs testify before US Congress in a pair of hearings on Wednesday and Thursday

US existing home sales, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, Thursday

The Bank of England interest rate decision, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Will the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index hit 10,000 or 14,000 first? This week’s MLIV Pulse survey focuses on technology. It’s brief and we don’t collect your name or any contact information. Please click here to share your views.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 8:03 a.m. in London. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.9%

Japan’s Topix slid 1.4%

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro was fell 0.7% to $0.9897

The Japanese yen was at 143.58 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.4% to 7.0614 versus the dollar

Bonds

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2% to $86.15 a barrel

Gold climbed 0.5% to $1,672.29 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.