“Hateful Words And Actions Have Consequences” – The Hamden Journal

Aaron Donald, the defensive player for the Los Angeles Rams, has dropped Kanye West‘s Donda Sports.

“Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports. The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children,” read the statement posted on Twitter on October 25. “We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.”

Donald and his wife Erica had just signed with Donda Sports earlier this year and had called it a “no-brainer” to do so. However, following the fallout of West’s anti-semitic remarks and major companies like Adidas severed ties with the rapper, the Donald’s have decided to follow suit and cut their ties as well.

The statement continued: “As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings. We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race.”

Earlier this year, Donald was seemingly excited about working with West at Donda Sports and he said what drew him in was the family atmosphere.

“I think it’s a helluva opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, that I wanna do, that my wife wanna do. So to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it’s pretty dope. We’re excited about it, and we’re gonna see where this thing goes,” he said according to Sports Illustrated.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics also announced he was severing ties with Donda Sports.