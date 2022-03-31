Haslams say Steelers experience didn’t prep them to own Browns: ‘You don’t know anything’

PALM BEACH, Fla. — When Jimmy and Dee Haslam bought the Browns in 2012, their previous roles as minority owners of the Pittsburgh Steelers instilled confidence in much of Cleveland’s fan base.

Oops! Those black-and-gold ties turned out to be fool’s gold.

While the Haslams reflected Tuesday on their upcoming 10-year anniversary as Browns owners, they explained purchasing a stake in the AFC North rival Steelers in 2008 didn’t prepare them whatsoever to run an NFL franchise.

“No, no. You don’t know anything,” Dee Haslam said during the NFL owners meetings at The Breakers Palm Beach resort.

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam leave the field during organized team activities at the Cleveland Browns training facility.

The Haslams actually described themselves as being lulled into a false sense of security because of their Steelers experience, which included Pittsburgh winning the Super Bowl to end the 2008 season.

“You go, ‘That’s a model franchise. Just do it like them,’” Jimmy Haslam said. “But you’re not the ones making the decisions, and the people were already in place. [General Manager] Kevin Colbert was already there. [Coach] Mike Tomlin was already there. [The late Dan] Rooney was still there. So you had he and Art [Rooney II leading the organization].

“It was smooth running. [Quarterback Ben] Roethlisberger was a young man. We joined in ’07. [Roethlisberger] was just coming into his own. With [Hall of Fame safety Troy] Polamalu, I mean, you go, ‘This doesn’t seem very hard.’

“We get Super Bowl rings before we even pay for our share. Listen, in business, the hiring cycle is different. There are usually people to train you. The NFL is great, but you’ve all heard us say this: There’s no primer.”

Jimmy Haslam and his wife, Dee, talk before the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders game Nov. 21, 2010 in Pittsburgh, Penn. Jimmy Haslam became a partner in the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2008.

Jimmy Haslam laments lack of wins Cleveland Browns have compiled under his ownership with wife, Dee

The Haslams struck a deal to buy the Browns for about $1 billion in August 2012, and NFL owners unanimously approved their purchase a few months later in October.

The Browns have gone 52-108-1 in their 10 seasons during the Haslam era. They have earned one winning record and one playoff berth during the span (when they went 11-5 in 2020 and defeated the Steelers in the wild-card round). They finished in the fourth and final spot in the division from 2012-17 and placed third from 2018-21.

“We did a lousy job at first,” Jimmy Haslam said. “I mean, let’s just face it. It’s probably fair to say we didn’t know what we were doing. In some ways, I go, ’10 years, we haven’t won very many games.’ So I look at it that way.”

Of course, the team’s historically poor stretch of 1-31 in the 2016-17 seasons is part of the Haslams’ legacy.

“It’s been really hard,” Dee Haslam said. “I mean, it’s been a hard 10 years.”

“Has it been hard, way harder than we thought, a lot of bumps in the road?” Jimmy Haslam added. “Yeah, but I mean, it’s a privilege to be part of the NFL and own a team, particularly in a community like Cleveland. So we feel blessed and fortunate and excited about going forward.”

Crew co-owners Dee Haslam, center, and Jimmy Haslem, right, also are owners of the Cleveland Browns.

Controversial Deshaun Watson trade ‘the most consequential’ decision of the Haslam era in Cleveland

So what’s next for the Browns under the Haslams?

They believe the team, coming off an 8-9 record, is positioned to contend after the organization’s controversial March 18 trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is an elite talent, but his off-field baggage and the Browns’ massive investment in him comes with risks.

Despite two dozen women accusing Watson of sexual misconduct or sexual assault during massage appointments, the Browns traded six draft picks, including three in the first round, to the Texans and gave the three-time Pro Bowl selection a five-year contract worth a record-setting $230 million fully guaranteed.

Watson has denied all wrongdoing, and two Texas grand juries declined on March 11 and March 24 to indict him on 10 criminal complaints. He faces 22 active civil lawsuits. Even without being charged, Watson could still be suspended under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

“Of the decisions we’ve made with the Browns, this was the most consequential one,” Jimmy Haslam said, “and we spent more time working on it than anything else.”

More from the NFL owners meetings: Cleveland Browns brush off criticism over record-setting Deshaun Watson contract

Jimmy, left, and Dee Haslam owners of the NFL Cleveland Browns stands with new head coach Kevin Stefanski after a news conference at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Jimmy and Dee Haslam have made many changes since buying Cleveland Browns nearly 10 years ago

The Haslams acknowledge they have cycled through coaches and front-office executives at a stunning rate. They have fired two head coaches — Rob Chudzinski (2013) and Freddie Kitchens (2019) — after just one season on the job.

Kevin Stefanski is the sixth full-time head coach and General Manager Andrew Berry is the sixth head of football operations to work for the Haslams in Cleveland.

Stefanski and Berry will become the first head coach-GM tandem to enter a third season intact under the Haslams.

“That says a lot, doesn’t it?” Jimmy Haslam said. “It’s everything.”

The Haslams signed Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta to a five-year contract extension in 2020, the same year Stefanski and Berry were hired and received deals of the same length.

“We just didn’t do a good job [hiring] here initially,” Jimmy Haslam said, “but I think we think with Kevin and Andrew and with Paul, we’ve got a really good group in place.

“They work great together. It makes it way easier on us.”

Added Dee Haslam: “I think that’s been fun. We’re having fun.”

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam watch practice Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the team’s training facility in Berea.

Jimmy Haslam has high expectations for next season, but knows success in ‘stacked’ AFC isn’t guaranteed

Yet so much hinges on the sport’s most important position. Before the Watson deal, the last major splash the Browns made at quarterback was drafting Baker Mayfield first overall in 2018.

“We’re a better football team now than we were then,” Jimmy Haslam said. “Let me say we’re a better organization. OK? Andrew and Kevin help that tremendously — and our staff — so I feel better organizationally about where we are, and I feel better about the team.

“I feel better about the quarterback, but we’ve still got to produce. The AFC is stacked, and you all know how tough our division is.

“This is a challenging schedule, but I think directionally we’re heading in the right place, and we would say we feel better than we did in ’18.”

Cleveland Browns will likely look much different: With Deshaun Watson aboard, Kevin Stefanski doesn’t rule out wholesale changes to offense

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, right, and his wife Dee Haslam walk to the playing field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland. The Browns owners are paying more than $2 million to have five Cleveland-area high school fields renovated with synthetic surfaces, the Haslams announced Monday, May 9, 2016. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

