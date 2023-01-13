Hasbro’s New ‘Indiana Jones’ Figures Are Ready for Adventure

We’re still months away from the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but Hasbro is dropping a huge collection of Indy action figures soon. There’s 3.75-inch retro versions of notable characters like Marion Ravenwood. She’s wearing the white frilly dress from Raiders of the Lost Ark of course, complete with a monkey sidekick. And there’s also a 2.5-inch series that includes Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character) and Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) from the upcoming sequel. There’s some great details in the accessories, including snakes, grails, and even a giant boulder. All of the action figures come out in spring 2023 with some available for pre-sale from Target or Walmart soon.

There’s also a fancier set of 6-inch action figures that look like they share a remarkably good resemblance with the corresponding actor. There’s two dapper Indys, pictured below. One is Professor Jones from The Last Crusade and comes with his father’s diary, torch, and a shield. There’s also Club Obi Wan Indy from The Temple of Doom. His many accessories include a diamond, antidote, sword, urn, and flaming shish kabob. Truly, no detail is too small! The Walter Donovan (a.k.a. the villain from The Last Crusade) action figure comes complete with a false grail (way too shiny!). And you can swap out his head for a super-old version after he drinks from that golden chalice.

Like the rest of us, so far Hasbro seems to be willfully ignoring that Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull ever existed. Other than the Mutt action figure we’re all waiting for, let’s hope there’s Henry Jones Sr., Sallah, and Short Round action figures next time they release new characters. And maybe some Indys with shirts that rip in a revealing manner.

Melissa is Nerdist’s science & technology staff writer. She also moderates “science of” panels at conventions and co-hosts Star Warsologies, a podcast about science and Star Wars. Follow her on Twitter @melissatruth.