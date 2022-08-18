Has Luka Doncic developed a running hook shot?

Slovenia v Serbia – Basketball Friendly

Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks asked Mark Cuban if Luka Doncic — known for adding a wrinkle to his game every offseason — had developed a new shot for this coming season.

“Yup. But I can’t tell you… I don’t want to jinx him. But if you see something, you’re going, ‘Where the hell did that come from?’ you’ll know that’s what it was.”

This running hook shot Doncic made had more than a few people saying, “Where the hell did that come from?”

That wasn’t a one-off against Sweeden. Doncic hit the same running hook against Serbia — and over Nikola Jokic (hat tip to James Herbert of CBS Sports for finding that video).

If he has developed this into a shot he trusts, it adds another weapon to an already tough-to-stop arsenal when he gets into the paint — and Doncic already has the best stepback jumper in the game.

There’s a reason he’s the odds-on favorite to be MVP this season.

