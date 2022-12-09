Has Derrick Henry hit a wall?

Yahoo fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals his weekly NFL betting ticket in his Throwing Darts column. Check out where he’s putting his jelly beans for Week 14. All lines courtesy of our friends at BetMGM.

It’s not the buzziest thing in the world, a 3-2 Week 13, but no one ever went broke making money. Nonetheless, we keep our heads down, we keep grinding. This game humbles everyone sooner or later. Here’s my Week 14 card. For record-keeping and the full-season pick log, scroll to the bottom.

Jets +10 at Bills

The Jets defense has swagger for days, and Mike White gives the offense a chance. I also give the Jets credit for pivoting so quickly to Zonovan “Bam” Knight, recognizing, without an injury, that he was more interesting than James Robinson. New York already has a win over Buffalo this year, and that game didn’t feel fluky at all. I could only take the points here.

Jaguars +4 at Titans

Is Derrick Henry finally hitting the wall? He’s been stuck in mud for about a month. Gravity always wins, amigos. I can guarantee you I won’t be drafting him next year. The Jaguars laid an egg in Detroit, but that result also tells us the Lions are a legitimate team now. Trevor Lawrence should be able to play, and the Tennessee pass defense has been leaky all year.

Bengals -5.5 vs. Browns

Deshaun Watson was all kinds of rusty last week, and the Browns needed three improbable return touchdowns to eke out the win and cover at Houston. Cincinnati has no obvious weaknesses, and will likely avenge that out-of-character mess they showed us in Cleveland on Halloween night.

The Ravens are a flawed team and an injured team, but in a series where the matches are almost always close, competitive rock fights, I like getting some points. I also like taking road teams in divisional games, because there’s familiarity in the enemy stadium. They make this business trip every year.

Broncos-Chiefs Under 44

I’m staying in this zone until the Broncos shoot me out of it. It hasn’t happened yet. Just one Denver game has gone over the total all year, a combination of an offense that can’t do much right (but isn’t a turnover machine) and a defense that shows up every week.

Last Week: 3-2

Season: 40-22-3

Pianow’s historical Throwing Darts record (only two losing seasons in 13 years) and 2022 weekly results are listed here.

