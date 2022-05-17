Has Cathie Wood's ARKK Bottomed? Here's a Look at the Chart.

Ark Innovation Fund  (ARKK) – Get ARK Innovation ETF Report has held investors’ attention for several years. When the covid-19 pandemic struck, it was hit hard like everything else.

The fund’s manager, Cathie Wood, came to prominence for her bullish stance on Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report. The electric-vehicle maker was an intense battleground stock. Once the bulls won out and Tesla ran to a market cap in excess of $1 trillion, Wood was well-known for her correct call.

That and the rush to growth stocks led to surging inflow for her Ark ETF products, with the flagship fund, ARKK, getting most of the attention. From the Covid low to the February 2021 high, the shares nearly quintupled.