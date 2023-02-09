Harvey Weinstein Hit With New Rape Suit From Los Angeles Trial’s Jane Doe #1 – The Hamden Journal

Just weeks before Harvey Weinstein could discover his sentencing fate from the mixed verdict of his Los Angeles rape trial, the woman at the center of the case filed a rape lawsuit of her own today.

A former model-actress whom Weinstein identified as Jane Doe #1 alleges sexual battery, false

imprisonment, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress over an alleged February 2013 sexual assault in her Beverly Hills hotel room. She is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

The Oscar-winning disgraced former movie mogul was convicted in December of three of the seven counts he was facing in L.A. — forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration

by a foreign object. All three of those counts related to Jane Doe #1. Weinstein faces up to 18 years in prison.