Harvey Weinstein begs judge to stop prison dentist from pulling his rotten teeth

No justice! No teeth!

Prisoner Harvey Weinstein’s rotten molars have become a dental “emergency” which he’s asking to get fixed by a private dentist — because prison medics will just pull them out and leave gaping holes in his mouth.

“This situation is an emergency,” the former film producer pleaded with a judge after being wheeled into a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday. “I will pay for the dentist … it will be one trip and one trip only.”

LA Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench noted Weinstein had visited the medical bay at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility — where he’s locked up pending an Oct. 10 trial on charges he sexually assaulted five women between 2004 and 2013 — twice, but not resolved his issues.

Weinstein’s lawyer Mark Werksman said jail dentists offered him two choices: pull the teeth without replacement or leave them to continue decaying.

The 70-year-old — already serving 23 years after being convicted of sex charges in New York — argued he should be allowed a bridge or fake teeth to look “presentable” at trial.

“I’m in pain every day. I have cavities and I can’t eat because I’m missing teeth,” the former movie producer said.

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein asked a judge to allow him to receive “emergency” dental care from a private dentist instead of prison medics ahead of his October rape trial. Steven Hirsch for NY Post

Werksman claimed barring Weinstein from dental care would be a violation of his constitutional rights, and said a gaping hole in the front of his teeth makes him look “ridiculous,” and “like a caricature.”

Judge Lench told Weinstein even though he can pay to transport himself to and from a private dentist, it still would involve manpower from the Sheriff’s Department, making the request beyond the norm. Lench didn’t agree Weinstein looked ridiculous but told Werksman to write a request for the dental work for her to review.

The original purpose of the hearing was for prosecutors to ask for two witnesses who live in Italy to testify by video rather than in-person during the trial.

According to Weinstein’s lawyer Mark Werksman, the prison dentists only offered to have the teeth pulled without replacement. Photo by Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images

The judge ordered one of the witnesses – Lubov Smirnova, who worked for one of Weinstein’s accusers and her family – to appear in person. The second witness – Pascal Vicedomini – will be permitted to appear by video for medical reasons.

Lench previously denied Weinstein’s bid to postpone his trial because of the Nov. 18 release of film “She Said” about how the sexual assault allegations against him were exposed, which he argued could prejudice a jury.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March 2020 after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of forcibly performing oral sex on former “Project Runway” production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi in 2006.

Weinstein argued the dental work is necessary for him to look “presentable” at his Los Angeles trial. KABC/Pool Photo via AP, File

Weinstein was also convicted of sexually assaulting hairstylist Jessica Mann in 2013.

He was acquitted on two charges of predatory sexual assault related to allegations he raped actress Annabella Sciorra in the mid-1990s.

Last month, New York’s highest court agreed to hear Weinstein’s appeal of his conviction, in which he plans to argue he received an unfair trial.