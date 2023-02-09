Harvey Weinstein accuser, who testified in L.A. trial, files civil suit against him for rape

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein is going from one rape trial to the next. Ahead of sentencing over the multiple sex crimes he was found guilty of last year, one of his initial accusers, a model-turned-actress known only as Jane Doe #1, has sued the disgraced Hollywood executive of sexual battery, false imprisonment, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, per Deadline. The new lawsuit comes after the mixed result in the main Los Angeles-based sexual misconduct suit against Weinstein. Though she was not named in the previous lawsuit, Jane Doe #1 testified in the first trial, where she accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in a Beverly Hills hotel room in February 2013. Her testimony was key in leading to Weinstein’s second conviction.

Weinstein had previously been convicted of a first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape in New York state, for which he was sentenced to 23 years in prison. The L.A. trial was a mixed verdict, with Weinstein convicted of three of seven counts of sexual misconduct. His sentencing is scheduled for later this month. As Weinstein faces 18 years for the charges and awaits sentencing, his lawyers have begun pushing for a new trial.

“There are some serious issues from the trial that resulted in Mr. Weinstein’s conviction that lead us to believe a Motion for a new trial is not only warranted but must be granted,” a spokesperson for Weinstein said. “In due time, more specifics will become available. At this time we have no further comment than to say his attorneys are making a motion for a new trial which is consistent with what has happened to Mr. Weinstein in NY which is that he has not received a fair, objective and just trial.”

Jane Doe #1 seeks “unspecified compensatory and punitive damages,” according to Deadline. All three counts that Weinstein was convicted of in the first trial were accusations from Jane Doe #1.

