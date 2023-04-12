Harvey Keitel Boards ‘The Tattooist Of Auschwitz’ From Sky & Peacock – The Hamden Journal

Harvey Keitel is to star in Sky/Peacock’s upcoming TV adaptation of The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

The Oscar-nominated Irishman star will play the modern-day Lale Sokolov. His younger self will be played by Jonah Hauer-King, who arrives at Auschwitz in 1942 and is made one of the tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms.

Around 60 years later, Keitel’s Sokolov meets novice writer Heather Morris (Melanie Lynskey). Recently widowed, Sokolov finds the courage to tell the world his story as he faces the traumatic ghosts of his youth. Anna Próchniak and Jonas Nay also star.

Morris wrote the best-selling book and is story consultant on the project from Synchronicity Films and Sky Studios, with Jacquelin Perske lead writer.

Keitel said: “The love story in this project, in the face of the horror, gives testimony to the spirit and the goodness of people.” He is also starring in thriller Hellfire and most recently signed on to action movie The Wrecker opposite The Fast and Furious’ Tyrese Gibson.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is one of Comcast-owned Sky and Peacock’s most high-profile current projects. The series is a co-production between Sky Studios and Peacock with NBCUniversal Global Distribution and All3Media International jointly handling international sales of the series. Sky is airing in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Viaplay has taken rights in a number of other European territories and Stan is airing in Australia.