Harvard has human remains of 7,000 Native Americans: report

Harvard University is in possession of the remains of nearly 7,000 Native Americans — despite a 1990 federal law that requires the remains and cultural items of Indigenous people to be returned, according to a leaked report.

The school’s newspaper the Crimson said it obtained a draft report prepared by the Steering Committee on Human Remains in Harvard Museum Collections, urging the Ivy League institution to hasten the return of the remains to Native American tribes and descendants.

The Ivy League institution also holds the remains of at least 19 people of African descent who were probably enslaved at the time they died.

“Our collection of these particular human remains is a striking representation of structural and institutional racism and its long half-life,” the April 19 draft says in its introduction, according to the outlet.

The committee was charged in January 2021 with studying how Harvard should handle human remains, the Crimson said.

A leaked report claims that Harvard University is in possession of the remains of nearly 7,000 Native Americans. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

In the draft report, the committee said the remains “were obtained under the violent and inhumane regimes of slavery and colonialism” and that “they represent the University’s engagement and complicity in these categorically immoral systems.

“Moreover, we know that skeletal remains were utilized to promote spurious and racist ideas of difference to confirm existing social hierarchies and structures,” it continued.

The remains are primarily housed in Harvard’s Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnography.

A mummified body is prepared for dissection at Harvard’s Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology in 1978. Photo by George Rizer/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Harvard president Lawrence Bacow, who commissioned the report, apologized “for Harvard’s role in collection practices that placed the academic enterprise above respect for the dead and human decency,” the Crimson reported.

However, Professor Evelynn Hammonds, the steering committee’s chair, blasted the Crimson’s decision to publish the leaked report, saying in a statement that “it is deeply frustrating” that the publication “chose to release an initial and incomplete draft report.”

“Releasing this draft is irresponsible reporting and robs the Committee of finalizing its report and associated actions, and puts in jeopardy the thoughtful engagement of the Harvard community in its release,” Hammonds wrote.

The report from the Steering Committee on Human Remains in Harvard Museum Collections urges Harvard to return the remains. Photo by George Rizer/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The draft report listed 16 committee members, including several prominent scholars such as Henry Louis Gates Jr., Philip J. Deloria and Randall L. Kennedy, according to the Crimson.

“The members of this Committee have been working tirelessly together to address a highly sensitive and important topic within the Harvard community,” Hammonds wrote.

“The Committee has been working with the utmost respect for the subject matter and the individuals addressed, as noted in the leaked report,” the committee chairwoman added.

In addition to the return of the remains, the draft report calls on the university to create “a purpose-designed, on-campus space” where human remains ethically kept by the university can be viewed and studied as “individuals.”

“Treating the remains of all individuals as a single group for the purposes of memorialization is problematic and disrespectful,” the draft report stated, according to the Crimson.

The leaked report also recommends Harvard develop courses that address “problematic collections and how they reflect the University’s history.”

Hammonds said the committee plans to release its report publicly once it finishes its work.

“Once the Committee is ready to release our final report and recommendations, we look forward to the University sharing it publicly in a responsible and inclusive manner,” she wrote in the statement Monday.

News about the draft report comes about a month after Harvard pledged to spend $100 million to research and redress its extensive ties with slavery, the Washington Post reported.

The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990 has required institutions that receive federal funds to return Native American cultural items to the descendants of their original owners.