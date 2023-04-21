Harry’s solo coronation trip will ‘backfire terribly’: Meghan’s ex-pal

Meghan Markle’s former friend has issued a stark warning to Prince Harry ahead of his solo trip to his father’s coronation next month.

TV presenter Lizzie Cundy, who struck up a friendship with the Duchess of Sussex in 2013, believes that Harry’s brief return to home soil will “backfire terribly” on him.

Cundy said that the exiled royal’s appearance at King Charles’ May 6 ceremony will be a “fleeting” one when he attends without his wife, Meghan Markle.

“Prince Harry coming to the coronation and dipping his toe in and out, he’ll have a hard job walking away with any pride, he’ll be on one leg as his other foot will be in his mouth,” she told The Mirror.

“He’s only coming to the coronation for a fleeting moment so he can write in his next book or say in his next interview with Meghan, how poorly treated he was by everybody and how his dad didn’t want him. He’s done this to himself.”

Cundy, who no longer boasts a friendship with Markle, said it was “sweet” of the King to invite the pair “despite all their interviews and trashing of the royal family to the coronation.”





Prince Harry will be taking a solo trip to his father’s coronation next month. Getty Images





Meghan Markle will stay in California with the pair’s children, Archie and Lilibet. Alexi Lubomirski / Duke and Duchess of Sussex

“They have taken forever to answer him and are now using the poor excuse that Meghan can’t go because of Archie’s birthday but Harry is still coming despite him trashing the royals and everything it stands for,” she said, adding that “this will backfire terribly.”

“Harry this isn’t about you,” the high-profile British socialite continued. “This is about your father, his coronation — the most monumental and historic day, many of us will never see a coronation in our lifetime.”

Cundy recently slammed Markle as “selfish” for bowing out of attending her father-in-law’s coronation.





TV presenter Lizzie Cundy struck up an ill-fated friendship with the Duchess of Sussex in 2013. lizziecundy/Instagram





King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned on May 6. Getty Images

“I think Meghan is not coming to the coronation because she knows she’s going to get booed but she’s putting her own feelings and worries about being booed before her children,” Cundy, 54, told the Daily Mirror.

“I think it’s a travesty that Lilibet and Archie are not going to be at their grandfather’s coronation,” she shared.

Last month, Cundy told GB News that she “really got on” with Markle after the pair met at a charity dinner in 2013, before their short-lived friendship ultimately crumbled.

“I was friends with Meghan for a while and I really got on with her,” she recalled. “I was asked by a friend to look after her at a charity event and I thought, ‘Who is this woman?’ No one actually knew who she was.”