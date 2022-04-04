‘Harry Wild’ & ‘To Olivia’ Writer Dave Logan Developing Drama In Malta – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Dave Logan, creator of Acorn TV’s Harry Wild and writer on Roald Dahl film To Olivia, is developing a crime drama TV series set in Malta with his Harry Wild co-writer Jo Spain.

Details of the show are scarce but it is being produced by Harry Wild indie Dynamic TV with Dynamic Managing Partner Klaus Zimmerman. No network is attached.

Logan, Spain and Dynamic combined for Dublin-set Harry Wild, which drops today on AMC’s Acorn TV in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It stars Jane Seymour as the titular character Harriet, a Literature Professor who finds herself at a crossroads.

“I’ve been doing this job for 25 years and Harry Wild is, without doubt, the one project where the final result matches my original vision closer than anything else,” he said.

Logan was also writer on To Olivia, the Keeley Hawes and Hugh Bonneville-starring Roald Dahl film that came out last year, along with BBC One’s Lost Christmas starring Eddie Izzard and Jason Flemyng.

Logan is repped by Casarotto Ramsay.