Harry Styles Would Be ‘a Big One’

Paramount/Getty

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have high hopes for their upcoming film Good Burger 2.

After the news was announced on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the comedic duo would reunite for a sequel to their 1997 Nickelodeon film Good Burger, Thompson surprised audiences Saturday at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut.

The actor unexpectedly crashed the All That panel, moderated by PEOPLE’s Breanne L. Heldman, to join costars Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg — and spilled some details on the upcoming film, which is slated to begin production in May.

“We’re shooting this summer, and it should be out this year — probably Thanksgiving-ish or something like that,” Thompson told a cheering crowd at 90s Con, adding that he is “very excited” and wanted to “get it done and get it out so that people can enjoy it.”

He joked, “Then maybe do part 3, 4, 5, 6 [and] 7!”

Thompson said that he is also preparing to put in “cameo phone calls to” Tamberelli and Denberg — and revealed who else is on his wish list for appearances in Good Burger 2.

“I keep saying Harry Styles. I just feel like it would be a really big one, you know what I’m saying? One Direction!” he said. “Sinbad definitely is gonna be back. Even if we got to go to him, we’ll make sure we have Sinbad for sure. All the traditional favorites, I think. Barack Obama would be great.”

Harry Styles, grammys

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Harry Styles

Good Burger 2, which is planning for a release later this year exclusively on Paramount+, will follow Dexter Reed (Thompson) and original cashier, Ed (Mitchell), as they “reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees,” according to a press release for the film.

Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert will write the script and also serve as executive producers. Phil Traill will direct, and James III has also been engaged as a writer.

The classic Good Burger comedy sketch originated on the 1994 Nickelodeon series All That, on which Tamberelli, Denberg, Thompson and Mitchell all appeared. The foursome reunited at 90s Con at the Connecticut Convention Center; Amanda Bynes was expected to be in attendance as well, but had to cancel last minute due to an illness.

In January, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the cast of the beloved Nickelodeon sketch comedy series, which aired until 2005, would have a reunion on stage during the second annual convention.

90s Con and That’s4Entertainment founders Christina Figliolia and Liliana Kligman shared they were “so honored” to host “a mini-reunion” for the cast of All That at 90s Con. “Last year was amazing and we cannot wait for this year’s show,” the pair said.

All That, the pop culture phenomenon billed as Saturday Night Live for tweens, originally ran for 10 seasons on Nickelodeon.

In addition to Bynes, Mitchell, Tamberelli and Denberg, the series also starred Angelique Bates, Katrina Johnson, Alisa Reyes, Josh Server, Leon Frierson, Christy Knowings, Nick Cannon and Mark Saul across its initial 10-season run.

The series inspired several spinoffs, including Kenan and Kel and The Amanda Show, before it was officially rebooted with a new cast in 2019.

all that

Tollin/Robbins Prod. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Over the years, the cast have reunited several times. In 2015, Mitchell, Tamberelli, Denberg and Server met up at Comic Con, where they hosted a panel that gave attendees a behind-the-scenes glimpse into All That.

Mitchell, Denberg, Server and Thompson also came together in 2018 for an episode of Cannon’s MTV sketch and improv series Wild ‘N Out.

The second annual 90s Con is taking place from March 17 to 19 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. More information can be found here.