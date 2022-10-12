Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj & Rosalía Lead The Pack – The Hamden Journal

The nominations for the MTV EMAs 2022 have been unveiled and Harry Styles was the most mentioned artist with seven nods including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video.

Taylor Swift scored seven nods in categories like Best Artist and Best Pop and Best Longform Video. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj and Rosalía tied with five nominations.

Düsseldorf will be the city hosting the MTV EMAs 2022 at PSD Bank Dome in Germany. The award show will take place on November 13 live across the globe on MTV and made available the next day on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES

BEST SONG

• Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

• Harry Styles, “As It Was”

• Jack Harlow, “First Class”

• Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

• Nicki Minaj, “Super Freaky Girl”

• Rosalía, “Despechá”

BEST VIDEO

• Blackpink, “Pink Venom”

• Doja Cat, “Woman”

• Harry Styles, “As It Was”

• Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”

• Nicki Minaj, “Super Freaky Girl”

• Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

BEST ARTIST

• Adele

• Beyoncé

• Harry Styles

• Nicki Minaj

• Rosalía

• Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION

• Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

• David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”

• DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby, “STAYING ALIVE”

• Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”

• Post Malone with Doja Cat, “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

• Shakira, Rauw Alejandro, “Te Felicito”

• Tiësto & Ava Max, “The Motto”

BEST LIVE

• Coldplay

• Ed Sheeran

• Harry Styles

• Kendrick Lamar

• Lady Gaga

• The Weeknd

BEST POP

• Billie Eilish

• Doja Cat

• Ed Sheeran

• Harry Styles

• Lizzo

• Taylor Swift

BEST NEW

• Baby Keem

• Dove Cameron

• GAYLE

• SEVENTEEN

• Stephen Sanchez

• Tems

BEST K-POP

• BLACKPINK

• BTS

• ITZY

• LISA

• SEVENTEEN

• TWICE

BEST LATIN

• Anitta

• Bad Bunny

• Becky G

• J Balvin

• Rosalía

• Shakira

BEST ELECTRONIC

• Calvin Harris

• David Guetta

• DJ Snake

• Marshmello

• Swedish House Mafia

• Tiësto

BEST HIP HOP

• Drake

• Future

• Jack Harlow

• Kendrick Lamar

• Lil Baby

• Megan Thee Stallion

• Nicki Minaj

BEST ROCK

• Foo Fighters

• Liam Gallagher

• Måneskin

• Muse

• Red Hot Chili Peppers

• The Killers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

• Gorillaz

• Imagine Dragons

• Panic! At The Disco

• Tame Impala

• Twenty One Pilots

• YUNGBLUD

BEST R&B

• Chlöe

• Givēon

• H.E.R.

• Khalid

• Summer Walker

• SZA

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

• Foo Fighters, “Studio 666”

• Rosalía, “MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)”

• Stormzy. “Mel Made Me Do It”

• Taylor Hawkins, “Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London”

• Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

• Ed Sheeran, “2step (feat. Lil Baby)”

• Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”

• Latto, “P*ssy”

• Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

• Sam Smith, “Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)”

• Stromae, “Fils de joie”

BIGGEST FANS

• BLACKPINK

• BTS

• Harry Styles

• Lady Gaga

• Nicki Minaj

• Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

• Nessa Barrett

• SEVENTEEN

• Mae Muller

• GAYLE

• Shenseea

• Omar Apollo

• Wet Leg

• Muni Long

• Doechii

• Saucy Santana

• Stephen Sanchez

• JVKE

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

• BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

• BTS | Minecraft

• Charli XCX | Roblox

• Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

• Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox