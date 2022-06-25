Harry Styles posts message about overturning of Roe v. Wade

Harry Styles took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the overturning of Roe v. Wade. (Photo: Jim Dyson/Redferns)

Harry Styles is speaking out about the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled to reverse the 1973 decision, which protected abortion rights nationwide. Now, the issue of abortion is up to the states, however, effectively banning the medical procedure upon Roe’s reversal. Other states have placed great limits on abortion care.

In a statement he and his Instagram Story, the “Sign of the Times” singer — who was born and raised in England — wrote, “I’m absolutely devastated for the people of America today. Check on your friends. Look after each other. We’re all in this together, and the fight is just beginning. A truly dark day for America.”

This is not the first time that Styles, 28, has spoken out about abortion rights. In an in May, the Dunkirk actor spoke about the leaked memo from the Supreme Court, which shared the court’s plans to overturn the ruling.

​​“I think it’s quite scary to see how far backwards we’re going in a lot of ways,” Styles said at the time. “There should be backlash and uproar for these things.”

He added, “I just don’t think anyone should be able to make decisions about anyone else’s body. It doesn’t really make any sense.”

In addition to Styles speaking out, his girlfriend Olivia Wilde shared posts to her Instagram Story expressing her anger over the issue. That included sharing , as well as a meme likening the current status of America to that of Gilead from The Handmaid’s Tale.

Wilde is directing Styles in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling — a sci-fi film about an idyllic California community hiding dark secrets — which, per the director, explores feminist ideas. In an interview with , Wilde described the upcoming movie, which hits theaters this September, as “The Feminine Mystique on acid.” The film’s central question, she told the magazine, is “What are you willing to sacrifice in order to do what’s right? If you really think about it, are you willing to blow up the system that serves you?”