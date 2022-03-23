Harry Styles’ Next Album Is Coming This Spring

Harry Styles – Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Harry Styles has announced his next album, Harry’s House, set to arrive May 20.

The pop star shared a short teaser trailer for the album, which featured some instrumental new music paired with a kinetic montage of everyday life and footage from Styles’ live shows. The clip ends with Styles walking onto an empty stage as the facade of a house rises up behind him.

More from Rolling Stone

Styles appeared to begin teasing the new album online late last week. The campaign began with a strange website, YouAreHome.co, that featured just the image of a door that would open to a different image if you rolled your mouse over it. “You Are Home” accounts were also launched on Twitter and Instagram.

The LP will mark Styles’ third solo album, following his 2019 offering Fine Line. The album helped Styles take home his first Grammy last year, winning Best Pop Solo Performance for the hit single, “Watermelon Sugar.” Fine Line was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

After postponing a tour in support of Fine Line due to the pandemic, Styles was finally able to hit the road in support of the album in the fall of 2021 (the trek included a two-night Halloween blow-out at Madison Square Garden in New York City). After headlining Coachella next month, Styles will keep his world tour going over the summer and fall with an extensive run of dates in Europe and South America.

On top of all the music, Styles has also been building out his acting resume over the past few years. He made a brief cameo in the Marvel flick Eternals, and is set to star in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming thriller, Don’t Worry Darling. He was also cast alongside Florence Pugh in the adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ 2012 romantic drama, My Policeman.

Story continues

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.