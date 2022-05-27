Harry Styles, Live Nation Team For Donation To Gun Safety Group – The Hamden Journal

Tickets for the North American leg of Harry Styles 2022 tour will have a higher purpose than entertainment

Styles has teamed with the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, founded by Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore, to educate and lobby for gun violence prevention. As part of that, $1 million in proceeds from the tour will be donated, with Live Nation matching.

Styles“Love on Tour 2022” begins in Noth America in August. The tour has multiple dates in New York and Los Angeles among its stops.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” Styles wrote in his statement on Instagram. “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown, who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”