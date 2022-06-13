Harry Styles fan plunges from balcony at concert: video

A Harry Styles fell from a top tier balcony at the pop star’s stadium show in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday night — and the horrifying moment was caught on camera.

Shocking video shows the unidentified male plunging from Sky Deck, the third level inside Ibrox Stadium, which was packed full with 50,000 revelers.

The chilling clip does not show the man hitting the ground. He landed in the stand below amid horrified screams from the crowd — but is believed to have escaped without serious injury.

“It was a really scary moment for everyone around,” an eyewitness told Jam Press. “He fell right in front of us and we really weren’t sure if he was OK.”

The incident occurred shortly after 10:15 p.m., while Styles was on stage performing his track “Kiwi,” BBC reports. The pop superstar did not seem to notice the horror incident taking place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the man was tended to by medical staff and that “there were no suspicious circumstances” surrounding the fall.

Horrifying video shows the Harry Styles fan plunging from Sky Deck — the third level inside Ibrox Stadium, which was packed full with 50,000 revelers.

Several shaken concertgoers took to Twitter, with one claiming there was no first responders or security to be seen in the minutes following the accident.

“Still in shock after @Harry_Styles concert @Ibrox. A guy fell from the tier above onto the main stand one row in front of us. No security to be seen. I had to run to main door at street level to bring help. Everyone in shock around us and so upset. Hope guy is OK,” one witness wrote.

The man fell from the third level, but is believed to have escaped without serious injury. SWNS

Another responded: “My wife was the CPR lady thankfully she didn’t need to as he was breathing. My daughters first concert – unforgettable for too many reasons. This should not have happened.”

“We were literally behind where he fell it was terrifying, there were young girls near us who were absolutely traumatized,” a third concertgoer wrote.

Saturday night’s show in Glasgow was the first on Styles’ “Love On Tour” world tour, which is set to run into 2023.

As of Monday morning, the singer has not publicly addressed the incident on social media.

The shocking fall left many concertgoers traumatized. Police say there were no suspicious circumstances, and are treating the incident as an accident. SWNS

Saturday’s show was the first on Styles’ world tour. He is set to play across Europe before jetting to South America. Getty Images for Coachella

The Scottish stadium where the fall took place was the same site where 66 soccer fans died during a crowd crush back in 1971.

Commonly known as “the Ibrox disaster,” the fans were killed in an exit stairway while trying to leave the stadium after a game. More than 200 others were injured.

The tragedy — which is still one of the deadliest stadium disasters in history — led to a huge redevelopment of the Ibrox arena.