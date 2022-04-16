Harry Styles brought out Shania Twain at Coachella and said she taught him that ‘men are trash’

Harry Styles and Shania Twain.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Harry Styles was the headline performer at Coachella music festival on Friday.

Shania Twain joined him onstage to sing “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One.”

Styles praised Twain for teaching him “how to sing” and also teaching him that “men are trash.”

Shania Twain joined Harry Styles onstage Friday to sing two of her beloved crossover hits.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, one of three headliners for the 2022 Coachella music festival in Indio, California, brought out Twain as a surprise guest during his performance.

Twain kicked off her cameo with a lively rendition of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” joined by Styles as a backup vocalist. The musicians also delivered a sit-down duet of “You’re Still the One.”

Before the latter song, Styles praised Twain for teaching him “how to sing” as a child, and thanked the country-pop star for giving him special memories with his mother.

He also said Twain taught him that “men are trash,” a phrase that promptly began trending on Twitter.

During his first-ever Coachella set, Styles also previewed two new tracks from his forthcoming album “Harry’s House.” He closed the performance with his debut solo single “Sign of the Times.”

