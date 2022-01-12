Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye Reportedly Set For Coachella 2022 – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED: In addition to headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Swedish House Mafia, who were revealed this afternoon, organizers of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival announced the entire 2022 lineup via Twitter this evening.

Among the approximately 200 acts revealed this evening are Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Dojo Cat, Flume, Danny Elfman, 21 Savage, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Brockhampton, Run the Jewels, Fatboy Slim and many, many more. See the full list below.

YAY! Presale for Weekend 2 starts Friday 1/14 at 10am PT. Weekend 1 is sold out. Register now at https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/cEp5iNJY9M — Coachella (@coachella) January 13, 2022

PREVIOUSLY at 1:10 p.m.: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Swedish House Mafia have been confirmed for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival’s 2022 lineup, according to Billboard. There was no official confirmation from concert promoter Goldenvoice.

The festival has been pushed back multiple times over the past two years and is now scheduled for April 15-17, 2022 with the second weekend April 22-24, 2022.

Travis Scott was previously set to headline Coachella 2022, but was removed in December after his Astroworld festival debacle.

Riverside County, where the festival takes place, saw its highest number of daily Covid cases ever on Monday, which was almost twice as many cases as the region saw at last winter’s peak. The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, according to the New York Times, is 23%, meaning close it 1 in every 4 people tested there have Covid.

The festival will require a vaccination or negative test within 72 hours for attendees, according to its web site.

Goldenvoice has scheduled sister festival, Stagecoach, the weekend after Coachella. It is also at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.