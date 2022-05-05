Harry Styles Announces Residency Tour for ‘Harry’s House’

harry-styles-tour-residency.jpg 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 1 – Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It’s Harry’s House and we’re just the king’s unworthy guests. On Thursday, Harry Styles announced a fall residency tour, which will see him make stops in major cities New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Austin, in support of his forthcoming album, scheduled for May 20.

The set of shows serves as a seeming continuation of his massive 42-date Love on Tour from last year. This time, though, he’s converting arena venues into Harry’s House as he performs songs from his new record in just a few cities.

The trek will start in Toronto on Aug. 15 and 16, where he’ll welcome Madi Diaz as his opener. He’ll then head to New York City on Aug. 28 for 10 nights at Madison Square Garden with Blood Orange, followed by five nights at Austin’s Moody Center accompanied by the Gabriels at the end of September, before performing in Chicago’s United Center with Jessie Ware for another five dates.

The residency tour will wrap in Los Angeles’ Kia Forum for 10 dates starting on Halloween, where Ben Harper will open for Styles through mid-November.

The residency tour dates follow his successful headlining performances at Coachella. During weekend one, he welcomed Shania Twain for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One.” Meanwhile, Lizzo joined Styles for a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” during weekend two.

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour Dates:

Aug 15 –Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Aug 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Aug 28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Sep 26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Sep 28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Sep 29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Oct 02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Oct 06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#

Oct 08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#

Oct 09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#

Oct 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#

Oct 14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#

Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

^Madi Diaz

*Blood Orange

~Gabriels

#Jessie Ware

+Ben Harper

