Harry Styles announces postponement of LA shows due to illness

Singer Harry Styles announced he would postpone his trio of Los Angeles shows due to falling ill with the flu. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Even beloved singer Harry Styles is susceptible to the flu.

The “As It Was” singer, 28, took to social media on Saturday evening to announce the postponement of three Los Angeles concerts after he fell ill.

“Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since. I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible,” Styles wrote in an Instagram Story.

Harry Styles announces he will have to postpone his tour due to illness. (Instagram/Harry Styles)

Styles continued, sharing how “devastated” he is to have to reschedule the shows, which are part of his 15-day residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

“Until very recently I haven’t had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I’ve been touring. I’m so sorry to do it, and if there was any way I could do the show I would. I’m sorry this news is coming so close to show time, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight,” he shared. “I know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show, and it means the absolute world to me.”

Styles later shared that the three shows on November 5, 6, and 7 would be postponed until January 26, 27, and 29 of next year.

“Everything else will play as planned. I can’t wait to see you then, and I’m so sorry,” he concluded, signing the note, “All my love, -H.”

Just a few days ago, Styles took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes shot of himself preparing for the concerts.

“Love On Tour. Los Angeles VII. November, 2022,” he captioned a photo of himself walking around backstage, dressed in a blue and red sequined striped top and brown leather pants.

Styles has been performing at warp speed lately. At last week’s Halloween show at the Forum, which was renamed “Harryween,” the glam-pop superstar took the stage in front of the crowd of 18,000 fans, many of whom were in costume, and told them “Please feel free to be whoever you want to be tonight,” Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. Never one to skip out on an opportunity to dress up, Styles channeled his inner John Travolta and went full Grease. Sporting a black leather biker jacket, black “Harryween” muscle tee, bobby socks, and a shoe-polish-black pompadour wig, Styles belted out the ballad “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

When he’s not performing, Styles has been working consistently in front of the camera. He took one night off from his Los Angeles concert residency to attend the premiere of his new film My Policeman, in which he plays a closeted gay police officer during the 1950s who falls in love with a man, despite being married to a woman. While answering viewer-submitted questions on the red carpet for the premiere, Styles said the lesson he hopes people take away from the film is that “It’s never too late to follow your happiness and be brave in love.”

“I think the story’s about wasted time, and that it’s never too late to follow your heart and do what you want,” he said.

Styles has made major headlines for his other film this year, Don’t Worry Darling. The psychological thriller, which costars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, was directed by Styles’ real-life partner, Olivia Wilde.