Harry Styles and James Corden make music video in random NYC apt

On Thursday night, let direct the music video for his song “Daylight” from his new album Harry’s House, which was released just last week, but with the added challenge of filming the video on a budget of $300 and within three hours in New York City.

After finally finding people who would let them use their home to film in, which was, surprisingly, difficult as the first two women straight up said no, hilarity ensued.

Despite never directing a music video before, Corden actually had some pretty creative ideas starting with placing Styles fully clothed in a bathtub and singing the chorus under mood lighting. “I want this to be just, like, sexy as f***,” Corden hilariously stated.

Corden set the tone for Styles, saying, “Okay listen, you’re in the bath. You’re fully clothed. People are going to think there’s a deeper meaning. There isn’t. But you think there is. And show us there is. But not that much.”

In the next scene, Corden envisioned Styles in slow motion walking down a hallway with glitter streamers impersonating an old, and then a young, Mick Jagger.

“I can’t stress this enough – this was all James’s idea. I was in a Christopher Nolan movie, now this is my dressing room,” said Harry as he sat in the bathroom waiting for the next scene. “Should we just scrap it? Is it too late to just do a Carpool Karaoke?”

However, one scene that may have been a bit questionable took place on the roof of the apartment, with Corden in a full green screen onesie suit for some “special effects.”

“Is that a box?” Styles asked, pointing at Corden’s crotch. “Yes, you’re not allowed to show the outline of a phallus on CBS, okay?”

And, in the end, after all of the weird and awkward things Corden put Styles through, honestly, the music video didn’t turn out all that bad!

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

Story continues

Watch Tom Cruise taking a terrified James Corden to ‘Top Gun’ training school:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.