Harry Styles And His Dancers Had A Grammy Glitch In His Big Number, But Prevailed – The Hamden Journal

Sunday was a night to remember for Harry Styles, who took home the coveted Album of the Year award and five other trophies at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

But it was not a perfect moment. During his performance of his hit “As It Was” from the album Harry’s House, things went awry on the technical end.

Styles is not complaining, but his dancers revealed on social media that the performance almost ended in disaster. The staging for it was a spinning turntable, featuring Harry and his dancers on the platform. But what no one counted on was that the spin direction was changed from what had been rehearsed

“The moment the curtain opened and it was time to perform, the turntable started spinning in reverse,” dancer Brandon Mathis said on Instagram. “Backward. Freaking all of us out on live television. And there was nothing we could do to stop it. So after a week of rehearsing this piece perfectly going this way, the moment it’s time to perform, it starts going [the other] way. And in real-time, we have to troubleshoot and try to do a complete piece in reverse. Talk about professionalism.”

Another dancer, Dexter, posted on TikTok that they practiced going counterclockwise “loads of times” until “it was spotless and beautiful.”

The dancers tried to get the turntable technician’s attention, but nothing was done.

“Luckily, we worked together and did our best and got to one cool formation in time for the overhead shot but had to kind of change the rest, and Harry did his best to be able to walk in reverse and everything while he was singing.”