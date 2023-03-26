Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spotted making out in Tokyo months after their separate high-profile break-ups

Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles.FilmMagic/Getty Images

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted making out on the streets of Tokyo, Japan.

The moment between the pop star and model was captured in several viral clips on social media.

Both Styles, 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, broke up with long-term partners last year.

Another budding celebrity romance may be on the cards for 2023.

On Saturday, videos began circulating on social media of Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski appearing to make out on the streets of Tokyo, Japan. According to Entertainment Weekly, Styles, 29, is in Japan on his Love on Tour concert series.

In one of the clips, Styles and Ratajkowski, 31, were spotted kissing in front of a silver vehicle. Another video showed the duo dancing to music on the street.

The Grammy-winning pop star is wearing a dark jacket, white shirt, and black pants with his hair partly tied up, while the model and author wore a pink puffer jacket and a black skirt.

As of Sunday, Ratajkowski hasn’t posted from her visit to Japan and the reasons for the trip are unclear.

Representatives for Styles and Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider.

Styles and Ratajkowski’s make-out session comes after they both ended separate long-term relationships last year.

The former One Direction member and Olivia Wilde broke up after two years in November. At the time, multiple sources told People Styles and Wilde were “taking a break.” A source told the publication it was “a very amicable decision,” with the Styles touring abroad and Wilde “focusing on her kids and her work in LA.”

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski, who released her bestselling novel “My Body” last year, filed for divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022. The couple, who met and tied the knot within a fortnight in 2018, share a two-year-old son.

Since the high-profile breakup, Ratajkowski has been linked to several celebrities including Pete Davidson and Eric André.

Discussing her divorce in November, she told Harpers Bazaar she felt mixed emotions toward the prospect of starting over.

“I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” she said. “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”

Read the original article on Insider