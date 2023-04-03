‘Harry Potter’ TV Series For HBO Max Inching Closer To Reality With JK Rowling In Talks To Produce – The Hamden Journal

The long-rumored Harry Potter TV series for HBO Max is on track to clear the biggest hurdle in its path to the screen, a deal with the books’ author JK Rowling who has creative control over any adaptation of her work.

Warner Bros. is in talks with Rowling to join the project as a producer, The Hamden Journal has confirmed. Once she comes on board, the project, which is in nascent stages, is expected to look for a writer. As first reported by Bloomberg, the general idea is for each season of the potential TV series is to focus on one book in the Harry Potter book series, which consists of seven novels.

The series would be produced by Warner Bros. Television.

HBO Max and its then-parent company WarnerMedia started exploring a potential Harry Potter TV series several years ago. Since the Discovery acquisition was completed, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has stressed multiple times the importance of franchises, with mining the Harry Potter IP a priority. He has met multiple times with Rowling and has spoken in support of the author who has been involved in an ongoing controversy over her comments on transgender issues.

In the past couple of years, WBD and its predecessor have had success with the Harry Potter reunion special on HBO Max, the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses series on TBS and, most recently, the Hogwarts Legacy hit video game.