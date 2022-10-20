‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton says there’s footage of Draco throwing Harry his wand for the final duel against Voldemort, but it didn’t end up in the movie

“Harry Potter” star Tom Felton spoke about filming the final movie of the franchise in his new memoir.

He said that many scenes from the Battle of Hogwarts were scrapped, including one between Draco and Harry.

The scene showed Draco throwing Harry his wand for the final duel with Voldemort.

“Harry Potter” star Tom Felton said that there’s footage of Draco Malfoy helping Daniel Radcliffe’s titular character in the last film, but it didn’t make the final cut.

Felton, who portrayed Draco in all eight “HP” movies, described his experience filming the final installment, titled “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” (2011), in his memoir released on Tuesday called “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.”

The actor said that weeks of preparation took place prior to filming the final scene of the Battle of Hogwarts because of how crucial it was.

“I’ve never been on a single set for so long,” Felton wrote. “It was such an important scene that they wanted to film it every which way possible, to give the eight films the climax they deserved.”

In wrapping up the franchise, Felton said that lots of footage was left on the cutting-room floor.

“There were plenty of beats that didn’t end up in the finished film — including a moment when Draco throws Harry his wand for the final duel with Voldemort,” he said. “Just imagine! There’s a roll of film somewhere showing Draco saving the day, but no one will ever see it.”

What fans did see in the film was Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) telling the remaining survivors to join him or die after being under the impression that Harry was dead. Draco reluctantly joined Voldemort’s army at his father Lucius Malfoy’s (Jason Isaacs) insistence, receiving an awkward hug from the Dark Lord in the process — which Fiennes improvised.

Then, Neville stepped forward to deliver a rousing, heartfelt speech about the people who died in the battle. After proclaiming that their fight wasn’t over, Harry leaped out of Hagrid’s (Robbie Coltrane) arms and revealed that he was alive.

From there, Harry cast a spell against Voldemort and the two began fighting until the Dark Lord’s Killing Curse backfired, killing him.

If the moment between Draco and Harry made it into the film, it would have been a worthy conclusion to the Slytherin member’s “HP” arc.

“For me, Draco’s arc in the final films gets to the very heart of one of the main themes of the ‘Harry Potter’ stories: the theme of choice,” Felton said in his memoir, adding that he views Draco and Harry as “two sides of the same coin.”

“Harry is the product of a family who love him so much, they are prepared to die for him,” he said. “Draco is the product of a family who bully and abuse him. But when they have the freedom to make their own choices, they reach a similar destination.”

