‘Harry Potter’ Star Jason Isaacs Demurs On Rowling’s Controversy – The Hamden Journal

Jason Isaacs, best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, addressed the controversy swirling around J.K. Rowling in an interview published today by The Telegraph regarding the author’s statements on the transgender community.

In the past, Rowling has publicly stated that “sex is real and has lived consequences.” Her statements caused great division in the Harry Potter community, and resulted in cast members such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint issue statements amid the backlash.

Last week in The Times interview, Grint expressed that though he doesn’t “necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, she’s still my auntie” in reference to the author.

When asked about the Harry Potter creator, Isaacs refused to sound off on the mounting criticism and pointed to the positive humanitarian efforts Rowlings has championed.

“There’s a bunch of stuff about Jo… I don’t want to get drawn into the trans issues, talking about them, because it’s such an extraordinary minefield,” Isaacs said.

“One of the things that people should know about her too — not as a counter-argument — is that she has poured an enormous amount of her fortune into making the world a much better place, for hundreds of thousands of vulnerable children through her charity Lumos,” Isaacs continued. “And that is unequivocally good. Many of us Harry Potter actors have worked for it, and seen on the ground the work that they do.”

Isaacs believes he should only take a stance only after a frank, open exchange with Rowling.

“So for all that she has said some very controversial things, I was not going to be jumping to stab her in the front — or back — without a conversation with her, which I’ve not managed to have yet,” Isaacs said.