Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright gest married

Bonnie Wright, best known for playing Harry Potter’s Ginny Weasley, has got married. (Getty Images)

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright has announced that she has got married.

The 31-year-old actor — best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the hit film franchise — shared details of her wedding to boyfriend Andrew Lococo on social media.

Wright posted a picture on Instagram of a wedding band and engagement ring with a blue sparkling gem on her hand, next to Lococo’s hand, also wearing a wedding band, beside a swimming pool.

She captioned the photo: “Yesterday was the best day of my life thanks to my husband!!”

Wright also shared images of flower arrangements and a long, outdoor dining table decorated with candles and fresh oranges.

Fellow Harry Potter stars including Tom Felton who starred as Draco Malfoy, and James Phelps who played her on-screen brother Fred Weasley, offered their well wishes online.

Scarlet Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson in the wizard movies, also sent a message of congratulations.

The Before I Sleep star first revealed she was dating Lococo in 2020.

She revealed in a YouTube vlog in February that the couple had moved in together in San Diego.

Wright said: “Andrew and I had been going back and forth between these two cities for a long time, so we were ready to live in the same place.

The Weasleys stand firm in Harry Potter and the Order of The Phoenix (Warner Bros.)

“This is Andrew’s house, which is now our house. He has lived here for 10 years [and] has a beautiful garden. He’s looked after it very well.”

The Harry Potter star had been in a relationship with Fantastic Beasts star Jamie Campbell Bower.

Bonnie Wright previously dated ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Jamie Campbell Bower. (PA)

They met on the set of the final Harry Potter film The Deathly Hallows, in which he played Gellert Grindelwald. They split up in 2012 after around two years together.

Wright recently took part in the film franchise’s TV reunion Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

She admitted that she had hoped the romance between Ginny and Harry had been slowly built up more in the films.

Bonnie Wright in the recent Harry Potter reunion show (Warner Bros.)

She said: “In terms of what was left out, I mean, I think everyone would have loved every part of their character in the book in the film.

“But I think for me, what I would have loved is just kind of in the nuances of the relationship building.

“I think just having a bit more of that onscreen, I think to see the kind of chemistry and our dynamic develop, I think would have been really helpful and key to their sort of love story and why they end up together.”

