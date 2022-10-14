Beloved Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane has passed away aged 72, his agent has confirmed to The Hamden Journal.

The Harry Potter, James Bond and Cracker star died in hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. The award-winning actor had been in ill health for the past two years.

Coltrane, the larger than life comic star, memorably played Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter series.

He enjoyed huge popularity off the back of the role as the half-giant-half-wizard, gaining worldwide fame and acclaim for his heartwarming performances and on-screen relationship with Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter.

In the UK, Coltrane memorably conquered TV screens as forensic psychologist Dr Edward ‘Fitz’ Coltrane in TV murder drama Cracker, for which he won three consecutive BAFTA best actor prizes, an honour only equalled by one other actor, Michael Gambon. He was also BAFTA nominated for Channel 4 drama National Treasure and BBC Scotland’s Tutti Frutti.

The actor also gave memorable performances in movies including Nuns On The Run, Mona Lisa and Ocean’s 12.

He also starred in James Bond films GoldenEye and The World is not Enough, in which he played Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky, one of his many wide-ranging roles.

Coltrane was born Anthony Robert McMillan in Rutherglen, Scotland in 1950. He took the stage name Coltrane in his early 20s in tribute to jazz saxophonist John Coltrane and broke through in Byrne’s theater production of The Slab Boys. Early film roles included Flash Gordon and Mona Lisa before he appeared on the small screen in Tutti Frutti then Blackadder the Third.

Cracker bought critical success in the 1990s and he made his Harry Potter debut in 2001. He was made an OBE five years later. He is survived by two children.