‘Harry Potter’ actor Robbie Coltrane said he was ‘fighting pain 24 hours a day’ in the years before he died

Robbie ColtraneJohn Phillips/Getty

Robbie Coltrane, the actor who played Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” films, died on Friday.

Prior to his death, Coltrane said osteoarthritis left him in “constant pain” and unable to walk.

Osteoarthritis is degenerative, meaning symptoms can get worse over time.

Robbie Coltrane, the actor who played Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movie franchise, died aged 72 on Friday.

The BAFTA-winning actor starred in all eight “Harry Potter” films. He also appeared in two “James Bond” movies and the critically-acclaimed TV series “Cracker.” Coltrane’s agent confirmed his death to Deadline.

Prior to his death, Coltrane said he was in “constant pain” and disabled. He told British tabloid the Daily Star in 2016 he had osteoarthritis, a type of arthritis characterized by tissues in the joints breaking down.

The actor said the condition caused him severe pain and limited his mobility. He used a walking stick and a wheelchair during the later years of his life.

“I’m in constant pain all day,” Coltrane told Daily Star. “I had an exploratory operation and they discovered I had no cartilage left in one of my knees. It’s completely disintegrated.”

In 2020, Coltrane told British outlet the Daily Express he was “fighting pain 24 hours a day” when he filmed for the 2012 movie “Great Expectation” and 2016 drama “National Treasure.”

Though researchers do not know what triggers osteoarthritis, risk factors include excess weight, diabetes, older age, and genetics, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The disease can start with mild symptoms like stiffness or pain in the hands, knees, hips, neck, or lower back before. As the disease progresses, osteoarthritis can lead to limited mobility, swelling, and a change in the shape of bones.

Some studies have linked osteoarthritis with premature death, though researchers are still studying the correlation. People with osteoarthritis may have trouble exercising or walking, which may cause weight gain or increase the risk for chronic disease, per the Arthritis Foundation non-profit. The disease is also associated with an increased risk of falling and causing bone fracture.

Story continues

In an HBO special for the “Harry Potter” franchise’s 20th anniversary, Coltrane reflected on the franchise’s legacy and his mortality.

“The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children, so you could be watching it in 50 years’ time,” Coltrane said. “I’ll not be here sadly, but Hagrid will.”

Read the original article on Insider