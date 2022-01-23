Harry Potter Actor James Snyder Axed From Broadway Show After Probe

Actor James Snyder was fired from the lead role in Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child after an unspecified misconduct complaint by fellow cast member Diane Davis, the producers said on Sunday.

The show released no details about the nature of the complaint, which was lodged in November. Snyder was suspended while an independent investigation was carried out.

“At the conclusion of the investigation, the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and terminated his contract,” the production’s statement said.

Davis, who plays grown-up Harry’s wife Ginny Potter, “has made the personal decision to take a leave of absence,” the producers said.

“We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” they added.

“This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported.”

Snyder was first cast as Harry in 2019, but the production was shut down because of the pandemic. A revamped version of it opened on Broadway last month to positive reviews.