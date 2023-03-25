Harry, Meghan’s eviction start of royals fat-trimming

King Charles will stop at nothing to trim the financial fat from the monarchy — and evicting the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage was “just the start,” according to a report.

Charles is making a cost-effective move to end friendly subsidized rent rates of royal properties, a source told the Evening Standard.

“The King is not some sort of housing association for distant relatives,” an insider told the Evening Standard.

“It is not about cuts, it is about getting the best value for money from those on the payroll. Sometimes less is more.”

The King, who is set to be formally crowned on May 6, is reportedly telling senior members of the royal family to pay for all of their homes and “cut their cloth” by 2028.

Palace sources say the decision to evict the Sussexes is only the “tip of the iceberg.”





Prince Harry and Meghan were unceremoniously asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage earlier this year. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“Over time, properties will be let at commercial rates going forward and to people outside the family,” another source told the outlet. “Where it is in a palace environment they will of course be security vetted.”

The Sussexes are going to try to recoup the $2.8 million they spent on revamping Frogmore Cottage, according to reports.

After King Charles had asked the couple to “vacate” the property, sources close to the exiled royals suggested that the pair, who wed in 2018, will be looking for a hefty refund.





Frogmore Cottage will now belong to disgraced Prince Andrew. BACKGRID





King Charles is reportedly looking to curb the monarchy’s spending. Getty Images

“I am sure that will be something the bean counters at Buckingham Palace would have factored,” the Sunday Times royal editor, Roya Nikkhah, told True Royalty TV’s “The Royal Beat.”

“I don’t think Buckingham Palace would give them notice, evict them and not be mindful of the fact there is a certain period left to run on the lease. Harry and Meghan renewed the lease last year, and I am sure they will be looking to get that money back.”

“I do not think that will be a problem — it’s more about the optics,” she went on, adding that it “implies that the King doesn’t care about the optics of that decision.”





Harry and Meghan are expected to seek a refund for their lease and refurbishments to the Windsor property. UK Press via Getty Images

“It’s his decision; he is making it and has done it,” Nikkhah added.

Charles kickstarted the eviction process from the plush five-bedroom property back in January — just one day after Harry’s bombshell memoir “Spare” hit the shelves.

Harry and Meghan were gifted the home by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September aged 96, as a wedding present.





Prince Harry and Meghan previously did extensive remodeling to the property. PA Images via Getty Images

The former “Suits” actress and Harry now reside in their $14 million Montecito, Calif. mansion with 3-year-old Archie and daughter Lilibet, 1.

Frogmore Cottage is now going to belong to Prince Andrew — Charles’ younger brother.

The disgraced Duke of York, who was stripped of his royal duties in 2019 due to his connection to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is set to move into the property later this year after being given the boot from Buckingham Palace.





Prince Harry and Meghan now live in California with their two children. Samir Hussein/WireImage

He is also looking at another potential eviction from the Royal Lodge — a residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Post has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.