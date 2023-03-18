Harry, Meghan’s demands be ‘chaos’ at King Charles coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly demanding a place on the Buckingham Palace balcony during King Charles’ coronation — and an acknowledgment during the festivities of their two young kids, according to a report.

The requests, and the couple’s apparent holding out until their wishes are granted, may throw the historic event into “chaos,” royal insiders fear.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who recently received their invitations to the May 6 ceremony — are still mulling over whether or not they will make the 5,459-mile-long trip.

If they do go, the exiled royals will be met with a “cold shoulder” from senior members of the royal family, according to a report.

Harry and Meghan are mainly concerned at the role for their kids — Prince Archie, who will turn 4 the day his grandfather is crowned king, and Princess Lilibet, 1, a source close to the palace told OK! Magazine.





Royal insiders fear Charle’s upcoming coronation might be thrown into “chaos” thanks to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s list of demands. AP

It’s believed Archie and Lilibet have not been invited to attend the coronation, which reportedly didn’t go down too well with the exiled royals.

“The palace is trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can’t go right up to the wire. It could lead to chaos,” an insider told the outlet.

“However, what the Sussexes are pushing for is for them to be included with the rest of the family at the Palace later that day,” the insider added.





A source close to the palace said the main area of concern is that Duke and Duchess of Sussex want the inclusion of their children. AP

“It’s also Prince Archie’s birthday on Coronation day so they would like some kind of nod to that at a lunch or drinks reception. Even if it’s just a happy birthday mention.”

The absence of the two youngsters from the event had “never been a bone of contention,” according to the source, because of the “restlessness and tantrums” typical of small children.

Harry and Meghan are also reportedly pushing to be included on the Buckingham Palace balcony on the big day — a royal protocol reserved strictly for working members of the royal family only.





“However, what the Sussexes are pushing for is for them to be included with the rest of the family at the Palace later that day,” the insider told the media. AP

“It could very well be that it ends in stalemate and they won’t attend. But the palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen.”

Charles is set to be formally crowned on May 6, a date fans believe was chosen specifically to cause a conflict for the Sussexes and Archie’s birthday.

Meanwhile, leaked plans revealed Prince William’s children are expected to take part in the coronation, The Times reports.





Harry and Meghan are allegedly pushing to be included on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the coronation. AP

George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 5, are set to join their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton in a carriage behind a Gold State Coach transporting the King and Queen, plans seen by the outlet show.

The coronation drama is the latest sign of discord among the royals since the Sussexes stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

The move resulted in conflict and bad blood and was what ultimately led to their absence from the palace balcony at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer.

The Post has reached out to reps for the Sussexes, while Kensington Palace declined to comment.