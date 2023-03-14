Harry, Meghan to get ‘cold shoulder’ by royals if they attend coronation: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be met with a “cold shoulder” by senior members of the royal family if they decide to attend the King’s coronation in the summer, according to a report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who recently received their invitations to the May ceremony — are still mulling over whether or not they will make the 5,459-mile-long trip.

But it seems as though their potential attendance is already causing a stir among members of the Firm, who reportedly “do not want to socialize” with the exiled royals.

“They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland,’” a royal source told the Daily Mail.

“Much of the family just wants nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialize with them.”

Reps for the Sussexes have said “an immediate decision” on whether they will make the trip “will not be disclosed.”





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still deciding if they will attend the King’s coronation. AP

It was recently reported that the Sussexes will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony should they decide to attend.

It’s likely they won’t be involved in the family procession, and subsequently won’t appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royals, the Sun reported.

The coronation drama is the latest sign of discord among the royals since the Sussexes stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.





It’s more than likely the two won’t be involved in the family procession or appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. AFP via Getty Images

The move resulted in bad blood and was what ultimately led to their absence from the palace balcony at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer.

Charles is set to be formally crowned on May 6, a date fans believe was chosen specifically to cause a conflict for the Sussexes, as it marks their son Archie’s 4th birthday.

And while Harry and Meghan’s children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, recently received their royal titles, it’s reported that they have yet to receive invitations to their grandfather’s coronation, according to the Sunday Telegraph.





Harry and Meghan’s children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, have yet to receive invitations to their grandfather’s coronation — despite receiving their royal title. Alexi Lubomirski / Duke and Duch

When asked if the kids, ages 3 and 1, were on the guest list, one royal source told the outlet the pair were “very young.”

Two of Prince William’s children — 9-year-old Prince George, a future monarch himself, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, 7 — are expected to attend, while Queen Consort Camilla’s grandchildren are expected to have an official role in the ceremony.

The Post has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.