Harry, Meghan seated away from William, Kate at funeral

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were further exiled from his royal family during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral Monday — forced to sit in the second row behind disgraced Prince Andrew and well away from heir Prince William.

Harry — who was also barred from wearing his military uniform — sat with his wife in the second row while most of his family had front-row seats, including non-working royals like Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.

The California-based podcasters were immediately behind Harry’s dad, King Charles III, and his queen consort, Camilla — but in a different section on the other side of the aisle to his once-close brother, new heir William, 40.

Harry, 38, had also been forced to walk behind his older brother as the procession made its way into Westminster Abbey in front of world leaders including President Biden.

Harry and Meghan Markle had second-row seats behind his dad, King Charles III, but well away from feuding brother William. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Harry was also behind his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, who like him was barred from wearing his military uniform.

Prince Harry walked behind his brother as their grandmother’s coffin was carried into Westminster Abbey. Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Alamy

William, proudly in his military uniform, was behind his eldest son, second-in-line Prince George, 9, as well as his wife, Princess of Wales Kate, and their daughter, Charlotte, 7.

The young royals also walked behind the queen’s coffin as it entered the abbey.

Harry was also behind the family’s other disgraced member, Prince Andrew, 60, who was also forced to wear a morning suit but was front row in the same section as his brother, the king.

Get the latest on Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral with The Post’s live coverage

Andrew joined his late mother’s other two children, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward.

His own children and their partners were alongside Harry and Markle, 41, while Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson — whom he still lives with — was behind the Princess of Wales.

Fergie had brought disgrace to the family years before Harry and his wife.

Her separation from Andrew in 1992 amid headline-grabbing cheating scandals was a major reason that the queen dubbed that year her “annus horribilis,” Latin for “horrible year.”