‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix doc torn apart by viewers online

The rehashing of their royal romance isn’t getting much love.

The first half of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s eagerly awaited docuseries was ripped apart and ridiculed by many observers — including one royal expert who asked: “WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?”

Despite expectations of fresh drama aimed squarely at the royal family, many online found the first three hours sorely lacking.

“This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible,” Post columnist Piers Morgan tweeted.

“God, they’re so boring!“

He then posted 10 emojis of a face crying with laughter as he noted the couple’s claim that “We’ve never been allowed to tell our story until now” — despite their earlier Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan’s podcast series and their involvement in back-stabbing biographies.

Film critic Kathryn Flett similarly compared the Sussexes to the first family of reality TV on GB News, saying: “There’s stuff here that makes the Kardashians look shy and retiring. It’s just relentless!”

Post columnist Piers Morgan reacted to the docuseries on Twitter.

Post columnist Piers Morgan reacted to the docuseries on Twitter.



Many ridiculed the exhaustive examination of the couple’s life given their central complaint about a lack of privacy.

“Phew. Three hours watching Harry and Meghan breach their own privacy,” royal biographer Angela Levin quipped sarcastically.

That included them sharing moments many were shocked they’d even filmed — including the moment Harry proposed.

Viewers exoected fresh drama about the royal family. Netflix

“Imagine that Harry was PROPOSING and Meghan was busy FILMING THE MOMENT,” noted body-language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas.

“WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?”

GB News presenter Dan Wooton also called out the royal rebels over the apparent hypocrisy.

Many ridiculed series given Meghan and Harry’s central complaint about a lack of privacy.

Many ridiculed series given Meghan and Harry’s central complaint about a lack of privacy.

Many ridiculed series given Meghan and Harry’s central complaint about a lack of privacy.

Many ridiculed series given Meghan and Harry’s central complaint about a lack of privacy.



“For a couple who claim they care about their privacy, in less than half an hour Harry and Meghan have already shared with the world ‘private’ text message exchanges, ‘private’ photos from their dates, ‘private’ video diaries and ‘private’ clips of their son,” he wrote.

He later called it a “mercy” that the late Queen Elizabeth II “didn’t have to watch Harry and Meghan using Netflix to trash her beloved Commonwealth to millions around the world.

The series also had a lukewarm reception from many reviewers who expected hot royal tea.

Some UK viewers have considered a boycott of Netflix over the series. Netflix

“We expected startling revelations. It is not so,” France’s Le Figaro wrote dismissively.

“After watching the first episode, we remain perplexed. No fresh information … the content is hollow, meaningless.”

Some UK viewers were so disgusted they even called for a boycott of Netflix.

Some people showed their support for the series.

Some people showed their support for the series.



However, amid the rush of criticism, some reports stood out in support of the show.

“If you watch the first episode of [‘Harry & Meghan’] and feel nothing for Harry and his situation, then you have a heart of stone,” journalist Kirsty McCormack tweeted.

‘Meghan & Harry’ Netlfix documentary

Markle blasts engagement as ‘orchestrated reality show’

King Charles brushes off questions about Harry, Meghan Netflix documentary

Meghan, Harry give glimpse into ex-royal life with never-before-seen photos

“He lost his mother at the age of 12, no wonder he is so protective of Meghan and his kids. Just heartbreaking,” she wrote.

Activist and author Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu also insisted it was “powerful stuff.”

The series shows how Harry and Markle “are best friends” and “obstacles they’ve been put through has made them stronger,” she tweeted.