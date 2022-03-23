Harry Hamlin Joins ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’, ’80 For Brady’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Hamlin (Mad Men) has signed on for a series regular role in the AMC series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, and for a supporting role in the film 80 for Brady for Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content.

The former series written and executive produced by showrunner Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific) is based on Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy. It focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Hamlin will play Cortland Mayfair, current reigning patriarch of the Mayfair clan with a voracious appetite for more money, more power and more life, in his first series regular role in over two decades. The project brings him back to the network where he previously garnered an Emmy nomination for his turn as Cutler, Gleason, and Chaough partner Jim Cutler on Mad Men.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is the second series in an expanding Anne Rice universe at AMC, following Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. It’s slated to debut on both AMC and AMC+ later this year. The series is also exec produced by Mark Johnson through his Gran Via Productions.

“From Mad Men to Mayfair, we’re delighted to have Harry back at AMC joining a cast that will bring to life the captivating world and cast of characters that Esta, Michelle and Mark have beautifully adapted for our second series in the Anne Rice universe,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Harry is an immensely talented and seasoned pro and we can’t wait to see what he’ll bring to the intricate role of Cortland Mayfair.”

Hamlin’s other new project, 80 for Brady, is inspired by the true story of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country. Details with regard to the character he’s playing have not been disclosed. But he joins an ensemble that includes 7-time Super Bowl Champion Brady, as well as Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Sara Gilbert, Glynn Turman, Bob Balaban, Ron Funches and Jimmy O. Yang.

Kyle Marvin, who co-wrote and starred in Sony Pictures Classics’ The Climb, and is currently starring in Apple TV+’s WeCrashed, is directing. Marvin and partner Michael Covino wrote the latest draft of the script, from a draft by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins (Booksmart). Endeavor Content (The Lost Daughter, Cha Cha Real Smooth) developed the film with Brady and Academy Award winner Donna Gigliotti (Hidden Figures), with Paramount Pictures acquiring worldwide rights last month. Gigliotti and Endeavor Content are producing with Brady through his production company, 199 Productions, with Marvin and Covino exec producing under their Watch This Ready banner, alongside Jeff Stott.

This past Valentine’s Day coincidentally marked the 40th anniversary of Hamlin’s last major studio production—the ground-breaking LBGTQ+ drama, Making Love. The actor is also known for starring in the cult classic Clash of the Titans, and for his turn as attorney Michael Kuzak on Stephen Bochco’s L.A. Law, which brought him multiple Golden Globe nominations. He’s also appeared in such series as The Hot Zone: Anthrax, Angie Tribeca, Shooter, Graves, Mom, Glee, Shameless, Army Wives and Veronica Mars, among many others.

Hamlin is represented by UTA, Industry Entertainment and attorney David Feldman.