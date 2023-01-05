Harry gloats about outranking William in military, claims he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry gloated about out-ranking his older brother Prince William in the military in his new memoir, in which he also admitted to killing 25 Taliban fighters during a tour in Afghanistan.

“For one brief moment, Spare outranked Heir,” Harry, 38, proudly recalls of his 2006 graduation from Royal Sandhurst Military Academy in a translated excerpt from the leaked Spanish version of “Spare,” which debuts on Jan. 10.

Referring to the press’ habit of calling him the “spare” to his older brother Prince William, 40, the “heir”– a mocking title allegedly bestowed on him at birth by his father, now King Charles III– Harry explains how the military offered a reprieve from the trappings of royal hierarchy.

“I was no longer Prince Harry, I was Second Lieutenant Wales of the Blues and Royals, second oldest regiment of the British Army,” he says.

William, meanwhile, was still a training cadet, and had to salute his younger brother during the ceremony.

Prince Harry pictured with his father, then Prince Charles, and brother Prince William after returning from Afghanistan in 2008. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

“[William] couldn’t resort to his typical attitude when we were sharing an institution…or he’d be insubordinate,” Harry gleefully recounts.

Prince Harry served in the military until 2015, and his time as a soldier plays a crucial part in the tell-all. In another excerpt obtained by the Daily Mail, he claims to have killed 25 Taliban fighters during his 2012 tour in Afghanistan.

The 20-week deployment was Harry’s second trip to the Middle East. His first tour, in 2007-8, was cut short after an Australian news outlet accidentally broke a media embargo.

Harry, pictured above in Afghanistan in 2012, graduated from military training ahead of his older brother. AP

During the deployment, Harry says he flew six Apache helicopter missions that involved the “taking of human lives.”

“And it seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number [of people killed]. So my number is 25,” Harry writes.

“It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me.”

Not a palace: Prince Harry’s rustic digs during his first Afghanistan tour. AP

Explaining that “you can’t kill people if you see them as people,” Harry says he viewed the targets as “chess pieces removed from the board…bad guys eliminated.”

Despite his illustrious claims, however, the Montecito-based prince’s recollections of his military outings are mostly overshadowed by his more personal revelations, which range from allegations against his father and brother to details about his first time having sex.

Recalling the “quick ride” in a field behind a pub, Harry describes how his partner, an older woman, treated him like a “young stallion.”

Prince Harry on patrol through the deserted town of Garmisir close to FOB Delhi. AFP/Getty Images

“She’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace,” he writes.