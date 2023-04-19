Harry faces ‘cold, icy’ coronation as ‘Windsors don’t forgive’: expert

Prince Harry will have a “problem” at his father’s upcoming coronation because the royals “hold grudges,” according to the late Princess Diana’s former butler.

Paul Burrell, who worked for Diana for over 10 years until her sudden death in 1997, said the Windsors “push people out on the margins” — something the Duke of Sussex can expect after leaving no stone unturned in his protocol-shattering memoir, “Spare.”

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Burrell said Harry will be facing a “cold and icy” reception from his royal relatives when he attends the historic May 6 event without his wife, Meghan Markle.

“Harry’s got a problem because he’s going to have to sit amongst family who he’s pushed under the bus and criticized and what kind of reception is he going to get?” Burrell said. “A very cold and icy one because the Windsors don’t forgive, they do hold a grudge.”

“The family do push people out on the margins if they don’t conform and follow the party rules,” he continued, adding that King Charles has “laid down the rules and Harry should follow them.”

“It’s the least he could’ve done, to do his father a favor and come to the coronation, even if he is by himself.”





Prince Harry is set to attend the coronation, but he will have a problem with the ceremony. Getty Images

Elsewhere, Burrell said Markle “has a great excuse” to skip on coronation festivities, as May 6 coincides with Prince Archie’s 4th birthday.

“She’s got a birthday on the weekend of the coronation so she’s going to have to stay behind, isn’t she,” he added.

It’s believed Archie and Lilibet were not invited to attend the coronation, which reportedly didn’t go down too well with the exiled royals.





Prince Harry will have some tension at King Charles’ coronation because the Royals “hold grudges,” according to the late Princess Diana’s former butler. Getty Images

Burrell also shared his belief that Harry and wife Meghan were “titillating” the media by not revealing their coronation attendance for months.

The ex-royal staffer added that attending the ceremony for his father is “the least” Harry could’ve done as their long-lived rift rages on.





An ex-royal staffer believes that Harry and wife Meghan were "titillating" the media by not revealing their coronation attendance for months. Getty Images

The coronation drama is the latest sign of discord among the royals since the Sussexes stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

The move resulted in bad blood and was what ultimately led to their absence from the palace balcony at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer.

Harry and Meghan’s announcement was closely followed by a permanent move to the US, and several high-publicity projects such as a Netflix doc, and Harry’s memoir, “Spare.”