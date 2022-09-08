Harry and Meghan statement about Queen’s death

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle honored Queen Elizabeth II Thursday, issuing a poignant tribute to the UK’s longest-reigning monarch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex transformed their Archewell foundation’s website to single black page, reading “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022.”

The rest of the site’s functionality was also disabled.

Harry’s grandmother passed away Thursday at Balmoral, her estate in Scotland. He was headed to castle at the time of her passing, but didn’t appear to make it in time. Meghan was not with him.

Tensions between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been high ever since the couple left the UK and relocated to California in early 2020 — after notoriously quitting their royal roles.

Harry’s relationship with his older brother, William, has reportedly been especially strained ever since the Sussexes trashed the monarchy in their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in February last year.

The Duke of Sussex also has a memoir, slated to be published in the fall, that contains even more explosive bombs, according to royal sources.

Meghan, 41, and Harry, 37, traveled back to the UK together for the first time in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee where they took a noticeable backseat during the celebrations.

The couple didn’t appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside the Queen, King Charles and Prince William during the public celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet, after Queen Elizabeth. Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images

They also did not spend any private time with William and Kate during their brief Jubilee visit.

Harry and Meghan used the trip to introduce their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, to the Queen — who she is named after — in a closed-door meeting.

The Sussexes had reportedly asked for their personal photographer to take a photo of the Queen with her great-granddaughter — but they were shut down.

A source later told The Post that the couple hadn’t even asked because the monarch wasn’t feeling well.