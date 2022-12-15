Harry and Meghan Markle accused of ‘treason’ against royals

Harry and Meghan’s latest royal attacks were eviscerated by UK commentators — with one TV host even suggesting they were “treason.”

GB News host Nana Akua, 51, was so outraged she called for a national referendum to get the couple stripped of all their titles, including Harry’s “birthright” as a prince.

She called the docu-series “disgraceful,” adding: “I would go as far to say that they are committing treason.”

The host, who is black, was angry that Meghan made it “all about race,” claiming “the only reason why people don’t like this woman is frankly because of the way she behaved. The awful things she said.”

“This woman is delusional, self-obsessed and she’s dragging Harry down with her. And frankly, they are a disgrace to this country,” Akua caid.

GB News host Nana Akua said: “I would go as far to say that they are committing treason.” GB News

Fellow GB News host Dan Wootton called it the couple’s “most disgraceful propaganda yet.”

“In a gutless roundabout way, Prince Harry has just accused Prince William of bullying him out of the Royal Family. This Netflix series isn’t just a delusional fantasy of victimhood, it’s the end of his relationship with his own brother, “ he tweeted.

“Princess Diana would be devastated,” he claimed of the brothers’ late mom.

UK TV host Dan Wootton called it “gutless” for Harry to accuse his brother, Prince William, of “bullying him out of the Royal Family.” AP

Post columnist Piers Morgan also called it “outstanding treachery” and “a grotesque and sickening betrayal” of Harry’s family.

Political commentator Nile Gardiner, an aide to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, accused the Sussexes of “enriching themselves using royal titles while attacking the royal family.”

“This is a massive disinformation campaign by Megan and Harry — it’s an absolute disgrace. It is a hate-filled campaign against the British monarchy,” he said.

“And I do think the late queen would have been absolutely appalled.”

Talk TV host Julia Hartley-Brewer bluntly called on the “privileged” couple to “stop whinging.”

“Harry, Meghan — shut up. Just shut up!” she pleaded on her show.

Nile Gardiner suggested “the late queen would have been absolutely appalled” at the “hate-filled” attack on her family. AP

Even a former communications secretary for King Charles III discussed Harry and Meghan’s explosive claims — politely noting “inconsistencies in their narrative.”

Among widespread criticism, a smattering of the couple’s loyal supporters spoke up in their defense.

Activist and author Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu stated: “I unequivocally & categorically believe Harry and Meghan.”

The “Royal Family let Meghan Markle be crucified to protect their interests KNOWING it was killing her mentally, psychologically & eroding her physically,” she tweeted, comparing it to “lies” issued to protect Prince Andrew.

“The real villain in the persecution of Harry and Meghan is the Royal family,” she wrote, daring critics: “Come at me.”