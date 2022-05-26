Harry and Meghan hire guard who first called 911 to report Michael Jackson’s death

Exiled royal Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have hired the bodyguard who was with Michael Jackson the night he died.

The 37-year-old grandson of Queen Elizabeth II was photographed this week bicycling in his new hometown of Montecito, California — while being closely watched by bodyguard-to-the-stars, Alberto Alvarez.

Alvarez, 45, was Jacko’s head of security when the “Thriller” star died in June 2009 — testifying in court how he was the first to call 911 after finding the then-King of Pop slumped in bed.

He also revealed how he was told to hide drug vials prescribed by Dr. Conrad Murray, who was convicted in 2011 of involuntary manslaughter for Jackson’s death from a lethal dose of the anesthetic propofol. Murray was sentenced to four years in prison, getting out after serving just two.

Harry was pictured this week bicycling with Alvarez, Jackson’s bodyguard at time of his death. WireImage/@CelebCandidly / MEGA ; ©2009 RAMEY PHOTO

Alvarez said in court that he was the first to call 911 after finding Jackson slumped in bed. Pool Photographer/WireImage

A source told The Sun that Alvarez — who also worked for Harry Styles’ old boy band, One Direction — was a “good match” for Harry, who has repeatedly complained about his need for high-level security.

“Alberto has worked with the biggest celebrities so knows every trick in the book of keeping them out of harm’s way,” the insider said.

“He is discreet and was extremely loyal to Michael.”

Harry and Meghan’s security — or lack of it — was one of the couple’s major complaints during their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview last year.

They both whined about losing their royal security detail — which was estimated to cost $5.5 million a year — with Harry saying it came at “short notice.” He said it was the reason they rushed their move from Canada to California, where director Tyler Perry offered them security along with his mansion.

Harry even took his gripes to court, complaining that he “does not feel safe” returning to his one-time home, Britain, without the right to police security, which was pulled after he quit his royal duties.

He complained that he wanted to bring 2-year-old son Archie and 8-month-old daughter Lilibet to visit his homeland, but they are “unable to return to his home” because it is “too dangerous.”