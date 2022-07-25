Harry and Meghan had two intruder scares in 12 days: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a series of recent security scares at their sprawling California mansion — including two reported intruders in as many weeks, according to a report of police calls.

Santa Barbara police records obtained by the Sun show there have been six security alerts in the last 14 months at the Montecito home where the duke and duchess live with their two young kids.

Of most concern, there were two reports of feared intruders in a 12-day period just months ago, the UK paper said.

The first was 5:44 p.m. May 19 — the couple’s anniversary — which was listed as “trespasser,” “property crimes” and “suspicious circumstances,” the Sun said.

Less than two weeks later, the same alerts were used after an intruder alert at 3:21 p.m. May 31, just hours before the exiled royals caught a private jet back to Britain to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, the paper said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced a series of security breaches recently at their mansion in Montecito, California. Google Earth

The report of police calls follows legal action launched by Prince Harry in the UK to demand the right to police protection when traveling back to his home country. Getty Images

In that call, the couple’s security team had requested “documentation of a trespasser, who left,” the police log reportedly said.

Before the most recent call logs emerged, the Sussexes were known to have dealt with at least one intruder before, when a man was caught trespassing there on Christmas Eve 2020. He was escorted off and warned not to return.

There were two reports of feared intruders in a 12-day period at the couple’s home just months ago. AFP via Getty Images

Although the recent calls did not appear to have led to any serious incidents, they come after Harry launched legal action in the UK to demand the right to police protection if he travels to his former home country.

“Maybe Harry should concentrate more on the security in California rather than making complaints about his security in Britain,” Harry’s biographer, Angela Levin, told the Sun.

“After two intruder alerts in 12 days, surely he should be making the protection of his family in the US his priority,” she said.